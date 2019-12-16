× Overturned truck dumps 80,000 lbs. of trash, closes Route 150

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes were closed on part of Chippenham Pkwy. (Rt. 150) south following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Around 2:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer overturned while taking the exit from southbound Route 76 to southbound Route 150 in Chesterfield, spilling nearly 80,000 pounds of trash.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say he will be charged with reckless driving.

The ramp from Forest Hill east to Chippenham south and the ramp from Powhite Pkwy. (Rt. 76) to Chippenham Pkwy. south are currently blocked.

Police say to expect delays and use alternate routes until further notice.