Overturned truck dumps 80,000 lbs. of trash, closes Route 150

Posted 4:06 pm, December 16, 2019, by

Ronald Cyr, 65, was killed by a device he made for the front door of his home, police say.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes were closed on part of Chippenham Pkwy. (Rt. 150) south following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Around 2:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer overturned while taking the exit from southbound Route 76 to southbound Route 150 in Chesterfield,  spilling nearly 80,000 pounds of trash.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  Police say he will be charged with reckless driving.

The ramp from Forest Hill east to Chippenham south and the ramp from Powhite Pkwy. (Rt. 76) to Chippenham Pkwy. south are currently blocked.

Police say to expect delays and use alternate routes until further notice.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.