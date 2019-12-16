× Otterdale Road roundabout slated for construction aims to reduce crashes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A new roundabout slated for construction on Otterdale Road hopes to reduce the number of crashes in Chesterfield County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will soon begin work to install a modular roundabout at Otterdale Road and Hampton Park Drive in Chesterfield County.

Work is expected to begin in spring 2020, once pre-made materials are delivered.

VDOT hopes that the roundabout will ease traffic flow and reduce the number of angle crashes within the intersection.

Modular roundabouts are quick and simple to install, according to VDOT, allowing crews to bolt down pre-made pieces over a period of weeks, rather than the longer timelines required for permanent roundabout installation. In addition to materials being bolted in place, new pavement markings will be in place to direct traffic through the roundabout.

Otterdale Road has long been a cause for concern among Chesterfield residents, who point out numerous blind curves, sharp turns and places with no shoulders. The road is also prone to severe flooding, sometimes even trapping people in their homes.