Why this giant pink bunny handed out free movie tickets at the Byrd Theatre

Posted 9:31 am, December 16, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Chris Jenkins surprised movie-goers outside the historic Byrd Theatre in Richmond.

"Hi folks, it's me, CBS 6 TV personality you've never heard of Chris Jenkins," he began. "I am here at the Byrd Theatre with a line of folks waiting to see 'A Christmas Story,' not a 300-pound man in a bunny suit. But they're getting that today -- free of charge."

Jenkins handed out free movie tickets to the those waiting in the rain.

Jenkins, who offers movie reviews on CBS 6 at 4, asked the children about their favorite parts of the movie.

"I really like it because of Ralphie and when he dresses up in the bunny suit, I think it's really funny," one young fan declared.

"That's your favorite scene?" Jenkins replied. "Well, I'm glad that I could ruin it for you today."

