Candace Burns shares secret to maintaining a positive attitude

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 anchor Candace Burns provided the following Monday Motivation to help us change our mindset headed into 2020:

Do you know how powerful you are?

You, yes! I'm talking to you.

There is great power inside of you, and I'm not just saying that.

There is greatness inside of every person.

The power starts with your thoughts.

What are you thinking about?

Are you focused on your problems?

Don't get weighed down by negativity.

Focus on and appreciate the good things in your life.

Spend your time looking for the blessings happening all around you.

Somebody somewhere is praying for something you might be taking for granted.

So be grateful for what you already have.

Live in that space.

That positive perspective gives us the power to attract better into our lives.

It positions us to recognize opportunities when they present themselves.

Think of your mind as a magnet.

If you're constantly talking about what what`s wrong with your life, you'll only attract more of what you don't want.

But, if you stay positive and look for lessons in the obstacles, you'll find meaningful answers to your challenging circumstance and those answers leads to more good.

I've learned that what we think about becomes what we talk about.

What we talk about becomes what we do.

What we do over and over again turns into our habits.

Those habits ultimately determine the direction of our lives.

What are you thinking about?

We're going into a new year and it's the perfect time for change.

Let's be kind and patient with ourselves and others because good things take time.

With consistency anything is possible.

Keep an attitude of gratitude and believe that better is on the way.

Be intentional and think about what we're thinking.

Remember you're powerful.

We're all powerful.

Change your thoughts and you change your life.