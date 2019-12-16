Man charged with murdering Markiya Dickson in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have arrested a third man in connection to the murder of nine-year-old Markiya Dickson.

Dickson was shot and killed during a Memorial Day cookout at Fonticello/Carter Jones Park in Richmond on Sunday, May 26.

Jesus Turner, 20, of South Street in Chesterfield County, is now charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“After six long weeks of a relentless pursuit of Turner, we’d like to thank the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force for capturing the third suspect wanted in this tragic incident,” Richmond Police Major Crimes Captain James Laino said. “Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case and we’d like to thank the F.B.I for offering a reward for those who came forward with information and the community members who provided tips.”

In October, police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Jermaine Davis and 18-year-old Quinshawn Betts.

Davis and Betts were both charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“These arrests can be attributed to two main factors,” Richmond Police Chief William Smith said following the initial arrests. “Great work by Detective Neifeld and his team of detectives and tips received from residents who were outraged by the death of a young child due to senseless gun violence. But, as with any investigation, we strongly still urge people with information to come forward.”

Dickson, a third grader, was killed when two groups of people exchanged gunfire at a community-wide Memorial Day cookout.

A second child was injured in the same shooting. Several hours later, a third person came forward suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.