Annual Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast

RICHMOND, Va. – Jane Kelly, Former Secretary of Virginia, joins our live show to tell us about an upcoming event you don’t want to miss. The Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast is held each year on the day when the General Assembly convenes and the Governor delivers the

State of the Commonwealth address. This year’s breakfast will be held on January 8, 2020 at 7 am in the Greater Richmond Convention Center Ballroom. To purchase your tickets, visit www.commonwealthprayerbreakfast2020.eventbrite.com or email commonwealthprayerbreakfast@gmail.com.