14-year-old missing out of Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing last week out of Prince George County.

On Tuesday, December 10, Kristine Abuel was reported missing by her family.

Kristine was last seen at her residence in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Kristine Abuel is a fourteen-years-old, 4’11, and approximately 90lbs with brown eyes, and black hair.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any information that would assist in locating Kristine Abuel can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773 or on the P3 tips app.