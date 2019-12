Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An SUV smashed into the side of a home on Richmond’s Southside this weekend.

The home is along Bainbridge Street at West 29th Street.

There has been no official word yet from police, but neighbors said the incident happened at some point overnight.

The house has been hit by cars before. In fact, it is currently under renovation from the last time it was hit, according to neighbors.

37.514285 -77.461940