Toy Run 5K collects 800-plus toys for needy kids: ‘It’s not about who finishes first’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Road Runners Club (RRRC) hosted their 34th annual Toy Run 5K this weekend.

The 5K and Family Fun Mile Run was held at City Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Participants were able to run for free by bringing a toy to donate to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Organizers said more than 1,000 people signed up to run and the group collected more than 800 toys.

RRRC President Nikkia Young said the event not only teaches children about giving back, but also about the importance of staying active during the holiday season.

“I really enjoy seeing the kids come out here,” Young said. “It's not about who finishes first or even who finishes last, it's about getting out here, doing what you can do and having a good time and then giving back.”

The event was also the Fall Celebratory 5K for Girls On The Run of Greater Richmond.

Organizers said they are already looking forward to next year.