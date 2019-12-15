Rain returns Monday, plus an early look at the Christmas forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching storm will increase clouds Sunday night into Monday morning.

Some light precipitation will be possible across northern Virginia by daybreak Monday. It will be cold enough for some light snow or a wintry mix in those areas. Any mix will change to rain by late morning.

For most of our viewing area, it will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with the chance for some showers. Rain chances will be higher north of I-64.

A front will be sitting across central Virginia. North of the front, highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Well south of the front, highs will reach the low/mid 60s in southeastern VA. Richmond highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

There will be a higher chance of rain on Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will be a bit warmer, ranging from the low/mid 50s northwest to the upper 60s southeast.

Behind this system, it will be dry and chilly Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

A system could bring some light precipitation next Saturday, but dry weather is expected from Sunday through the middle of next week.

