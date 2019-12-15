🎁Greg McQuade surprises woman who makes sure every child gets a birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Greg McQuade chose to surprise a woman he recently featured in one of his "Heroes Among Us" reports.

Julia Warren, the founder and chief party planner for Celebrate RVA, believed Greg was coming to do an update on the story.

"Celebrate RVA is a non-profit that was founded back in 2013," Warren said. "We throw birthday parties for children who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity."

Six years ago, the Richmond woman's heart broke when a child she tutored shared they never had a birthday party. That moment changed Warren's life. The VCU student founded her non-profit with one goal in mind -- everyone deserves a birthday party.

"Each child that we celebrate is just $15," Warren said. "That is all it takes to give them a cake, to paint their face and give them a birthday bag... It's just $15, but it's a lifetime of memories and that's priceless for them."

Greg surprised Warren with a donation of $250 in gift cards so several children can have birthday parties.

"Oh my gosh. Oh my goodness," Warren said. "Thank you so much! I appreciate it and am so thankful for you guys."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.