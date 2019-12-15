🎼FREE Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular is today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Central Virginia Wind Symphony is holding their 15th annual Holiday Spectacular at the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond Sunday at 3 p.m.

Meteorologist and Music Director Mike Goldberg will conduct some of the most talented high school musicians in Virginia as they play the music of Gershwin, Shostakovich, Balmages, Hazo, Sousa and more.

The group will be joined by guest soloist Kevin Taylor on xylophone, who recently retired from the U.S. Navy Band.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald will return as host for the event.

There was also a preview concert at Regency Mall Saturday evening.

If you cannot attend the concert, the Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular will be broadcast Christmas Day at 4 p.m. on CBS 6.

