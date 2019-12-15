Christmas party held to honor giving heart of slain Richmond girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group shared the Christmas spirit with more than a dozen children in honor of a young Richmond girl slain four years ago in December.

The Village Against Violence held the Amiya Moses Holiday Party Sunday afternoon and gave away toys they have collected over the past few months.

Amiya was 12 years old when she was shot and killed outside her North Richmond apartment in 2015.

Kele Wright, Amiya’s mother, helps run the group, which has been hosting similar events to honor all children who lost their lives to senseless violence.

“My baby was always giving," Wright said as her eyes filled with tears. "She loved to give."

“This is very sensitive for her, but it’s just something we want to do,” Shavon Ragsdale said. “This is important because we know if she was here today, she would be right here with us giving out the toys… So we just feel as though we have to keep giving back in honor of her.”

Four men were convicted in connection to Amiya's murder.