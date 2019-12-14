× Police arrest man accused of robbing gas station, hitting clerk with wrench

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s BP Gas Station Robbery.

Police say that on Wednesday, Dec 11, a man entered the business, demanded change from the clerk and then hit him in the head with a wrench. The suspect then ran away with an unknown amount of money. The clerk sustained minor injuries.

On Friday, Dec 13, Wyatt J. Renick was taken into custody and charged with robbery and felonious assault. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.