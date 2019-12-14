Flames shoot through roof at Midlothian Wendy’s, witness says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters have responded to reports of a fire at the Wendy’s on Hull Street Road in Midlothian Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of Lake Harbour Drive just after 4:50 p.m.

Kristin Gladstone Thomas‎ said she saw the fire around 5 p.m.

“Flames through the roof and a lot of smoke,” Thomas wrote. “Seven engines arrived on scene.”

No additional details were available at last check.

