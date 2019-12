BELTON, Texas — A single father is looking for help this Christmas. His son is 33 years old and has a severe nonverbal disorder.

He said he has seizures regularly, and all he wants this holiday season is Christmas cards.

His dad said in a Facebook post that they have never really had Christmas because he is a stay-at-home dad, and the Christmas cards would really make his day.

You can send the cards to Marty Mendoza Jr. 419 W Ave C Belton Texas 76513.