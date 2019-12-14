Strangers host fundraiser for family of 10 who lost everything in fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond father said he is grateful for the giving spirit of complete strangers after he and his family lost everything in a fire.

The blaze early Monday morning destroyed the Afton Avenue apartment where Rudolph Phelps, his wife and eight children lived.

After the story was broadcast on the news, the owner of Stump’s Pig and Pint and a customer decided to raise money for the family Saturday.

“From the kindness of their heart, they didn’t have to do this for us, but they did it,” Phelps said. “We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. I just want to tell them, thank you. They know how grateful we are for them, so I really appreciate them.”

The fundraiser continues Sunday or donations can be made on the restaurant’s Facebook page.