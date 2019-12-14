Rain exits this weekend, but the dry weather won’t last long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will track north of the area Saturday afternoon, taking the steadier rain with it. Clouds will linger and an additional disturbance may cause a few scattered showers until early evening in a few spots. In between, breaks in the clouds will occur, especially west and southwest of Richmond.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night. Much of Sunday will be clear, but clouds will increase late in the day.



A warm front will move northward on Monday with some showers. Rain chances will be highest north of Interstate 64. Some wintry weather will be possible in far northern and northwestern Virginia. There will be a better chance of rain on Tuesday.

After a cold front passes on Tuesday, it will be dry and colder Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s.

There may be some showers next Saturday, but dry weather is expected Sunday through Christmas Day. Highs during this period will be in the 50s. We may get through all of Hanukkah dry.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.