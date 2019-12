FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Fredericksburg Saturday night, according to multiple Crime Insider sources.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue.

Those sources said police are looking for two masked suspects.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.