HANOVER, Va. — A tree crashed onto a Hanover home this morning, entrapping four people and their pets.

HANOVER E911:11300 BLOCK OF DOSWELL RD; Hanover Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a tree into a house with 4 persons and pets trapped. Hanover crews extricated all 4 persons and their pets, no injuries reported. All were trapped on the first floor. The situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/EqKpgUJKMH — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) December 14, 2019

