🎁Cheryl Miller brings ‘comfort and joy’ for Month of Giving

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Tis the season of giving and that means, for a fifth year, the CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway.

After reading a recent article about how weighted blankets can reduce anxiety and improve sleep in dementia patients, CBS 6 Anchor Cheryl Miller visited a local senior living facility and donated a supply of these blankets to bring some residents a little comfort and joy this holiday season and beyond.

“This is a gift I wanted to give in honor of my parents; my father had Alzheimer’s disease,” Cheryl said. “And these blankets are scientifically proven to take away some of the anxiety that dementia patients sometimes have and also help them to sleep.”

The Envoy at Westover Hills has a wing devoted to taking care of people with dementia and these weighted blankets will be used there.

The facility, at 4403 Forest Hill Avenue, is currently accepting donations this season; socks, clothes, word search puzzles, etc. They invite you to be an angel to their angels; their residents.

