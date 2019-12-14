74-year-old breast cancer survivor earns college degree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of Virginia State University students are celebrating after walking across the stage today to get their diplomas Saturday.

Among them was a 74-year-old breast cancer survivor who had not donned a cap and gown since she graduated high school in 1965.

Sylvia Morgan, who received her bachelor's degree in individualized studies, said she never gave up on her dream of finishing her college education.

However, parenthood, life and a breast cancer diagnosis delayed her plans.

Morgan said she is now living cancer free.