× Weekend Events: Punks for Preents, James River Parade of Lights, Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker

RICHMOND, Va..–

Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker, through Dec. 23

Accompany by the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center, 600 East Grace Street, Richmond, Stoner Winslett celebrates her 40th season as Artistic Director staging her acclaimed version of The Nutcracker. See Tchaikovsky’s music as both Clara and audiences are taken on a journey through an enchanted snowy forest, to the Kingdom of Sweets. The Nutcracker continues to charm generations. The ballet opens Friday at 7, for more show times and performances visit https://www.richmondballet.com/nutcracker/ or call 804-344-0906. Tickets start at $25.

Punks for Presents Concert fundraisers, Dec. 13 & 14, 8pm

This fundraiser has been a welcome event for the holidays, and for the 14th year, local rockers are playing for a cause. This holiday-themed tribute shows span musical genres beyond punk to include metal, goth, industrial, rock ‘n’ roll and more. All profits from the door cover, donations, raffle, and merchandise sales are added up when the events are completed and used to purchase presents for hospitalized children in our area. Members of Punks for Presents personally handpick the best gifts for kids of all ages then hand-deliver everything to The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The last two parties with a purpose are Saturday, December 13th, 8pm at Wonderland, 1727 E Main St, Richmond and Sunday, December 14th, 8pm at the Camel, 1621 W Broad St, Richmond. For more details on Punks for Presents visit the Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/punksforpresentsrva/

City Singers Youth Choirs and Friends, Dec. 14, 11am

The Tomtes’ Christmas Porridge: A Wintry Mix of Scandinavian Story and Song Concert Saturday, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1925 Grove Avenue. The concert, presented by City Singers Youth Choirs and friends, is a family and sensory-friendly concert featuring Scandinavian folk songs woven throughout a reading of Sven Nyqvist’s delightfully illustrated children’s book of Swedish holiday folklore. The concert features the voices of City Singers Youth Choirs, and Sarah Walston, narrator & vocalist, Daniel Stipe, piano, and Melissa Jones, violin. For details visit https://www.citysingerschoir.org/

James River Parade of Lights, Dec. 14, 6pm

The James River Advisory Council plans to make a splash for the 27th anniversary of its signature holiday event, the James River Parade of Lights, Saturday. The Parade of Lights celebrates the season with boats decorated with holiday lights, family-friendly entertainment, and various activities at the three viewing sites throughout the Richmond region. The parade follows a 14-mile route from the City of Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge. Admission is free. Viewing sites include Libby Hill Park, Osborne Park, and Boat Landing, Dutch Gap Boat Landing and Henricus Historical Park. The parade follows a 14-mile route from the city of Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge. Boats gather at 5:45 p.m. at Libby Hill Park, and there is a countdown to the illumination at 6 p.m. The parade will end at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park. The James River Parade of Lights is sponsored by the James River Advisory Council in cooperation with Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, Henrico Recreation and Parks and the City of Richmond James River Park System. For more information visit https://henrico.us/calendar/james-river-parade-of-lights-2019/.

Soul Santa Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 pm at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

Soul Santa is at the Black History Museum, Sat. Dec. 14 noon – 4pm, 122 West Leigh Street in Richmond. The free event features pictures with Santa, storytelling for children, arts and crafts, and refreshments. Details at details: www.blackhistorymuseum.org or (804) 780-9093.

Richmond Nativity Pageant Sunday, Dec. 22, 7pm

The 89th annual Richmond Nativity Pageant returns this year, at a new, indoor location – The Scottish Rite Temple, at 4202 Hermitage Road, Richmond. This free event will feature a cast and crew of over 200 people. For more about the Richmond Nativity Pageant by visiting http://www.richmondnativitypageant.com or call 804-355-3800.

Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond through Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2626 W. Broad Street in Richmond, a Richmond legend for the entire family can see.

Santa’s Hours:

9am-5pm Daily through December 23

9am-2pm on Christmas Eve

What Not to Miss:

Sunrise & Sunset with Legendary Santa – very few tickets are still remaining! This is a ticketed event where families are guaranteed to see Legendary Santa come down the Chimney without a long wait in line!

Ice Skating – daily through January 4. Legendary Santa brought a little piece of the North Pole with him this year!

Legendary Santa Background

Legendary Santa has been delighting families in Richmond since 1936.

He’s been at the Children’s Museum since 2005.

Families can still experience many of the traditions from the original Santaland at Miller & Rhodes including Snow Queen & Elf, Santa’s Daily drops down the Chimney, and the Fawn Shop at the Children’s Museum while Tea with Santa happens at the Hilton Richmond Downtown in the renovated Miller & Rhodes building.

More information about Legendary Santa can be found online: www.childrensmuseumofrichmond/legendarysanta

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Nightly through Jan. 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. (Closed Dec. 24 and 25)

The holiday season brings many events and activities for the whole family to Richmond, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The holiday tradition features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities & more. This year’s theme “Magic in the Air” is inspired by things that fly. Fireflies and flying pigs, spaceships and unicorns take flight across the Garden, suspended on radiant wings of light and even an astronaut made of lights.

The show runs from 5 10 p.m. nightly but is closed Dec. 24 and 25, 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. Tickets $13 for adults | $8 for children age 3-12 For more information call at 804-262-9887 or visit them online at www.lewisginter.org.

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

Now through Dec 31 5:30 — 10 p.m.

Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, through Christmas Eve, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is giving $5 off admission to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20th, 2011. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need. Tickets: $25 for car admission (1-9 passengers), Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. For more details visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com

Toy Drive for Blackwell Community

Conscious Community Wear with Dreamers Academy Foundation, Pig & Brew Restaurant, and the Hull Street Alliance Association will be conducting a Toy Drive for children of the Blackwell Community on December 21, from 10a.m. to 12pm. The toy drive will be held at the Pig & Brew Restaurant location 1313 Hull Street, Richmond. For more information visit https://consciouscommunitywear.com/