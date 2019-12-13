☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Police: Man fills trash bag with cigarette cartons in Richmond burglary

Posted 1:57 pm, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, December 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of filling a trash bag with cigarette cartons during the burglary of a Richmond business.

On Wednesday, December 11, officers responded to a business in the 1200 Westover Hills Boulevard for a burglary alarm that had just gone off at approximately 1:41 a.m.

Police say security video shows the suspect smash the glass front door and enter the store. Police say the man loaded up a trash bag with cartons of cigarettes before fleeing Dunston Avenue.

The suspect is described as around 5’8” to 6’ 0” tall, approximately 160-180 pounds, and possibly 40-50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, and a blue skull cap.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3192 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

