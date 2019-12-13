Hardworking grandma Valerie Trimiew always goes above and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One reason CBS 6 created the Month of Giving was to recognize the people who go above and beyond that is expected of them.

One of those people is Valerie Trimiew.

Valerie is a single grandparent who is raising her three grandchildren. She is also a hard worker at Love & Learn Child Care Center and an active participate at Fair Oaks Elementary School in Highland Springs.

Zach Daniel surprised Valerie at work with some gifts and gift cards to help brighten her holidays.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.