Inmate dies after medical emergency at Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a female inmate died after a medical emergency Thursday while in custody at Chesterfield County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says a 39-year-old Nicole L. Daw was found unresponsive Thursday night.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the inmate in the Transit Area of the jail for a medical emergency at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Officials say personnel administered CPR, AED (automated external defibrillator) and NARCAN. Chesterfield Fire and EMS transported Daw to Chippenham Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says Daw entered the jail on Tuesday, December 10th for violating terms of her probation stemming from earlier convictions for possession of heroin and possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.

Daw’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

The inmate’s death is being investigated by the Chesterfield County Police Department.