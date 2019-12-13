🎄 GardenFest of Lights named #2 Christmas display by USA Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights has been named runner-up in USA Today’s 10Best “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest.
"This is quite an honor, given that the contest is a national one and winners are chosen by the public," Shane Tippett, Executive Director at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, said. “The placement shows great support from the community and for this, the Garden is grateful.”
A Longwood Christmas, at Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia, took the top spot.
GardenFest of Light, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Lakeside Avenue, features more than a million Christmas lights, handcrafted decorations, and model trains.
The top 10 winners announced December 13, 2019, are:
A Longwood Christmas
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
Gardens Aglow
Nights of a Thousand Candles
Million Bulb Walk/Dominion Energy Garden of Lights
Fantasy in Lights
River of Lights
Illumination: Tree Lights
Lights in Bloom
Illuminations
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights runs nightly 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. through January 6, 2020.
Tickets cost $13 for adults; $11 for seniors, $8 for children age 3-12, and free for children under age three.