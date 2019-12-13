🎄 GardenFest of Lights named #2 Christmas display by USA Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights has been named runner-up in USA Today’s 10Best “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest.

"This is quite an honor, given that the contest is a national one and winners are chosen by the public," Shane Tippett, Executive Director at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, said. “The placement shows great support from the community and for this, the Garden is grateful.”

A Longwood Christmas, at Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia, took the top spot.

GardenFest of Light, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Lakeside Avenue, features more than a million Christmas lights, handcrafted decorations, and model trains.

The top 10 winners announced December 13, 2019, are:

A Longwood Christmas

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Gardens Aglow

Nights of a Thousand Candles

Million Bulb Walk/Dominion Energy Garden of Lights

Fantasy in Lights

River of Lights

Illumination: Tree Lights

Lights in Bloom

Illuminations

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights runs nightly 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. through January 6, 2020.

Tickets cost $13 for adults; $11 for seniors, $8 for children age 3-12, and free for children under age three.