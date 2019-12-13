☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Evidential medium J.Marie on connecting with loved ones who have passed

RICHMOND, Va. – An evidential medium is someone who helps you connect with your loved after they are gone. J.Marie uses names, birthdays and specific memories to validate that it is indeed your loved one you’re connecting with. We paid a visit to her space to learn more about the process of connecting.

You can meet J.Marie at the Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on February 29 at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

