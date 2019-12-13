× Chesterfield man charged in overdose death of 26-year-old mom

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was arrested and charged with felony homicide and distribution of controlled substances connected to the January 2019 overdose death of Samantha Nicole Rigdon.

Rigdon, 26, of New Kent, died as the result of a narcotics overdose, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Eric Marvin Laney, 43, of North Chesterfield, has since been booked at Henrico Regional Jail East without bond.

During a 2013 interview jailhouse interview with CBS 6, Rigdon discussed her ongoing battle with addiction.

“It starts with the pain pills and it starts out with that and if you want something you can find it,” she said in the 2013 interview.

Rigdon, who was 19-year-old at the time of the interview, expressed disappointment in missing milestones in her young son’s life.

“I’ve missed his first everything,” she said. “Looking back on missing all that I just can’t do this anymore.”

Laney had previously pleaded guilty to drug and larceny charges in Chesterfield in 2002 and 2017.

