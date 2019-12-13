☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Christmas tree safety

Posted 1:59 pm, December 13, 2019, by

BALTIMORE – Fresh Christmas trees are beautiful and smell fantastic, but did you know Christmas tree fires are three times as deadly as others? Sher Grogg of the fire prevention organization Common Voices and Shane Ray, President of the National Fire Sprinkler Association, join us from Baltimore via satellite to talk about the importance of Christmas tree safety and reviewing fire escape plans with your family.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.