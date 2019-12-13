BALTIMORE – Fresh Christmas trees are beautiful and smell fantastic, but did you know Christmas tree fires are three times as deadly as others? Sher Grogg of the fire prevention organization Common Voices and Shane Ray, President of the National Fire Sprinkler Association, join us from Baltimore via satellite to talk about the importance of Christmas tree safety and reviewing fire escape plans with your family.
