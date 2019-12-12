× Richmond packaging startup finishes $13M capital raise

RICHMOND, Va. — Fresh off expansions both locally and in the desert, a local packaging startup has hauled in eight figures’ worth of new capital.

TemperPack closed on a $13 million capital raise on Dec. 10. The nearly 5-year-old startup offers recyclable packaging materials meant to replace Styrofoam and other wasteful products that keep shipped goods cold. Meal kit delivery and pharmaceutical companies are common types of clients for the company.

