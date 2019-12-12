× Police working to identify man caught on camera robbing Chesterfield CVS

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking for the publics help in identifying the man caught on camera robing a Chesterfield CVS early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the CVS at 6400 Iron Bridge Road for reports of a robbery around 12:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect approached the cashier and attempted to purchase something.

When the cashier opened the register to hand the suspect change for purchasing the item, the suspect reached over the counter and took money.

The suspect then left the scene with an unknown amount of money. No weapon was displayed during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing gray sweat pants, a dark gray hoodie, a black knit hat and gray sneakers. He also had a black and gray beard.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app