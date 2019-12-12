Police identify 22-year-old killed at Henrico home; suspect arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed at an eastern Henrico home early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a home in the 7700 block of Wilton Road around 4 a.m. after someone called 911 from the address and then hung up.
Police were updated by dispatch of an open line with yelling and possible shots fired.
Officers responded to the home and found a man dead in the home. That man has been identified as 22-year-old Konner Englehart of Henrico. Another victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.
Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr. has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
37.505933 -77.332443