Police identify 22-year-old killed at Henrico home; suspect arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed at an eastern Henrico home early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 7700 block of Wilton Road around 4 a.m. after someone called 911 from the address and then hung up.

Police were updated by dispatch of an open line with yelling and possible shots fired.

#BREAKING: @HenricoPolice confirm one person is dead and another injured in a homicide/shooting that took place early this morning at a home on the 7700 block of Wilton Road. Police on scene and K-9 unit investigating in the woods now. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/fqANQLjpgS — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) December 12, 2019

Officers responded to the home and found a man dead in the home. That man has been identified as 22-year-old Konner Englehart of Henrico. Another victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr. has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

