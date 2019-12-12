× Police investigating after masked man robs Chesterfield 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the masked man who robbed a Chesterfield 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 320 N. Arch Road just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray, button-up sweater with a white shirt underneath, gray gloves, black pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a green back pack with black trim and wearing a gray mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.