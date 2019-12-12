Man killed protecting his twin brother in Henrico double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family members say the 22-year-old man shot to death in a double shooting early Thursday morning was killed protecting his twin brother.

Police responded to an eastern Henrico home in the 7700 block of Wilton Road around 4 a.m. after someone called 911 from the address and then hung up. Police were updated by dispatch of an open line with yelling and possible shots fired.

Officers responded to the home and found a man dead. That man has been identified as 22-year-old Konner Englehart of Henrico.

The second victim has been identified as Konnor's twin brother Kameron who was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

Family members say the twins were inseparable and they believe Konner is the reason Kameron survived.

“Konner shielded Kameron from the bullets that Rob was shooting at him as he was trying to get away,” said Cody Taylor, the victim’s brother-in-law. “Konner Englehart died saving his brother.”

Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr., 34, of Chesterfield County, has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Family members tell CBS 6 that Thorpe was the twin's mom's boyfriend.

Police have not released any information on a motive for this shooting, but family members say there`s been a history of tension between the brothers and their mom’s boyfriend.

"Really, he (Thorpe) has been trouble for a while," said sister, Kenzie Taylor. "And I've been telling my mom 'you need to stay away from this guy,' and she acts like he has good intentions, but I can sniff that out."

