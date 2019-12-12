🎁Julie surprises girl behind Emily’s Bracelets: ‘I just fell in love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- About a year ago, our Julie Bragg introduced you to Emily Morrissey and her business Emily’s Bracelets. Emily was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth, and she fell in love with beading during occupational therapy when she was only three or four years old.

Emily lives in Chesterfield and is now a senior in high school. She spends her free time making bracelets to fill orders that have come in from across the country. Emily says making bracelets for people makes her happy, but she also gives back.

Emily started her business in October of 2017 and decided to give a portion of her proceeds to the Special Olympics. She’s already donated more than $1,500.

“I just fell in love with Emily and her family,” CBS 6 Anchor Julie Bragg said. “Emily gets so much joy from making her bracelets, and her business is a family affair.”

Emily’s brother PJ handles her social media and marketing. Her mother and father help with ordering supplies and shipping off orders. Every bracelet is handmade by Emily.

“All of us worked together to find something that utilized her skills and her passion, and the things that she loves, to turn it into something she can do to feel productive and be a part of society,” said Emily’s mother, Kristin.

Emily has been on the news and on the radio. She also threw out the first pitch at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game and made bracelets for each member of the team. They all wore them on the field for one of the games at The Diamond. That’s why Nutzy wanted to be a part of our special surprise.

Julie and Nutzy surprised her as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving. They gave her a gift certificate to buy beads and supplies for her business, along with a gift bag of surprises. Nutzy hand delivered a personalized jersey with Emily’s name on the back, along with some other “Squirrels Swag,” including a Nutzy Christmas ornament.

You can find “Emily’s Bracelets” on Facebook and online at EmilysBracelets.com.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.