Freezing rain for parts of Virginia on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system approaching from the south will spread rain into the area early Friday.

While a lot of central and southeastern Virginia will be a bit above freezing, some areas well northwest and west of Richmond will be in the lower 30s. Freezing rain will be possible, with the highest chance near I-81 and across southwestern Virginia.

Freezing rain falls as a liquid, but then turns to ice as it hits ground surfaces that are at or below 32°.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for a large portion of western Virginia. Click here for the counties included in the advisory. In these areas, some ice accumulation will be possible on untreated surfaces.

Within our viewing area, some light freezing rain will be possible north and west of Richmond. This chance is a little higher in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, Louisa, Fluvanna and western Goochland counties. Slick spots are possible, but these areas are not included in the advisory.

Precipitation chances will increase after daybreak.

Temperatures will warm during the morning hours, ending the freezing rain threat for those northern and western sections of our viewing area. However, the threat will continue into the afternoon for areas closer to I-81.

We will see periods of rain during Friday. Some of the rain will be steady at times, especially late in the day and into the evening.

Rain will turn more scattered Saturday afternoon.

Dry weather is on tap for Sunday. Our next storm will be Monday into Tuesday.

