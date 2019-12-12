Crab Arancini with Executive Chef Robert Nelson

Posted 2:02 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, December 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Robert Nelson of The Boathouse shares his special crab arancini with old bay aioli recipe! Our Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins give him a hand in the Virginia This Morning kitchen.

Crab Arancini

Makes about 24 bite-size arancini

·         1 cup Cooked Risotto

·         ¼ cup parmesan

·         ½ cup mozzarella

·         2 tbsp chives

·         1 cup crab meat

·         1 egg

·         Breadcrumbs

 Instructions

1.      Mix all the ingredients and chill.

2.      Scoop into small balls. 

3.      Bread them first in the egg and then coat them in the bread crumbs. 

4.      Fry or bake until crispy and hot. 

5.      Serve with old bay aioli

Old Bay Aioli

·         1 cup mayonnaise

·         1 tsp Old Bay 

·         1 tsp Dijon Mustard 

·         1 tsp Garlic 

·         ½ tsp Lemon Juice 

Instructions

1.      Combine ingredients in a bowl. 

2.      Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve.

