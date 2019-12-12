Cinderella Plays at the Virginia Repertory Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Before the stroke of midnight, share the magic of fairy godmothers, pumpkin carriages and glass slippers with every generation of your family. The romantic fairytale Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is playing in the November Theatre at the Virginia Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Director Laine Satterfield, actress Quynh-My Luu and actor Edward L. Simon join us on our live show to talk about this charming and hilarious new production. The Virginia Repertory Theater is located at 114 West Broad Street. Click here for more information and tickets.