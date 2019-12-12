RICHMOND, Va. – Before the stroke of midnight, share the magic of fairy godmothers, pumpkin carriages and glass slippers with every generation of your family. The romantic fairytale Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is playing in the November Theatre at the Virginia Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Director Laine Satterfield, actress Quynh-My Luu and actor Edward L. Simon join us on our live show to talk about this charming and hilarious new production. The Virginia Repertory Theater is located at 114 West Broad Street. Click here for more information and tickets.
Cinderella Plays at the Virginia Repertory Theatre
-
VA Repertory Theatre presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”
-
“13” The Musical
-
Here’s the complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+ starting Tuesday
-
🎄CBS holiday special lineup is here! When ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ airs
-
Tour de Midnight Ride ‘brings something positive’ to epilepsy fight
-
-
Ghostly libations for your Halloween festivities
-
VCU Theatre’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility”
-
Firework spectacular at the Diamond will welcome HAMILTON to Richmond
-
35 years of Cheryl Miller: CBS 6 pays tribute to beloved anchor
-
Here’s how to get two tickets for the price of one at The National
-
-
Help the Tooth Fairy find her new friends in “The Adventures of the Tooth Brigade”
-
Black Friday doorbusters sell out within minutes in Central Virginia
-
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts lets visitors sleep in Hopper painting