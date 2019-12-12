× Chesterfield school bus involved in crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County school bus driver was charged with failing to yield after being struck by a vehicle while transporting students on Thursday morning.

The school bus was turning onto Route 288 from Chester Road when it was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Chester Road, according to Chesterfield Police. Police say the bus turned into the other vehicle’s path.

The occupants of the bus were checked out at the scene. No students had to be transported for injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way.