Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center approved for $119M expansion

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian received approval Thursday for a $119 million expansion.

The expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity to 185 beds, including the addition of 55 acute care beds, nine obstetrical beds, four intensive care beds, and 42 medical/surgical beds and is projected to be about 110,000 square feet.

To accommodate the bed expansion, St. Francis plans to renovate selected areas of the hospital, expanding parking and constructing two new two-story additions; the first one above the emergency department tower and the second above the inpatient bed tower.

“We are carefully planning the construction process to ensuring there are no impacts to our daily patient care and hospital operations,” said Chris Accashian, president, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

St. Francis’ planned expansion is a response to an increased need for inpatient beds from patients for medical, surgical, obstetrical and intensive care, stemming in part from increased complexity of inpatient services and population growth, especially growth in the population of ages 65 and older, who require more inpatient care than other age groups.