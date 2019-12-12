Break-in suspect arrested after barricading himself in attic of Hopewell home

December 12, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 24-year-old Richmond man was arrested Thursday afternoon after barricading himself into the attic of a Hopewell home he had broken into, according to police.

Shortly after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Warsaw Avenue for a burglary in progress.

The residents had received an alert on their home surveillance system which showed a black man wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket attempting to gain access
into the home.

When officers arrived, they saw the man inside the home. After he refused to respond to police commands to come outside, police called in additional units, including S.W.A.T. and K-9, to assist.

Robin Franklin

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

No items were stolen from the residence and no one was injured during the incident.

The man, identified as Robin Franklin, age 24 of Richmond was charged with burglary and obstruction.

Franklin is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

 

