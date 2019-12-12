Migos, Post Malone, Foo Fighters headline 2020 ‘Something in the Water’ festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With a little help from Virginia Beach high school principals, the star-studded lineup for the 2020 Something in the Water festival was announced Thursday morning.

The 2020 festival will feature the Migos, Usher, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Chance the Rapper, Trey Songz, H.E.R., and dozens more.

The entire lineup was announced by the principals over the loudspeakers on Thursday.

The full lineup includes:

Asap Rocky

Baby Rose

Bae Worldwide

Banks

Beck

Brittany Howard

Buddy

Chad Hugo

Chance The Rapper

Clipse

Earthgang

Foo Fighters

Friendswithyou

Global Citizen

Gunna

H.E.R.

Jaden Smith

Jozzy Jr

Kali Uchis

Kaws

KP The Great

Lany

Lauren Jauregui

Leon Bridges

Lil Tecca

Lil Tjay

Love Mansuy

Mahalia

Major Lazer

Mereba

Metro Boomin

Migos

Nelly

Nickelus F

Noodles

Pharrell & Friends

Playboi Carti

Pop Smoke

Pop-up Church Service

Post Malone

Quinn Xcii

Rema

Rico Nasty

Sabrina Claudio

Snoh Aalegra

Sosupersam

Tank And The Bangas

The Head And The Heart

Tierra Whack

Trey Songz

Turnover

Tyler, The Creator

Usher

Venus X

Wale And The Backyard Band

070 Shake

Slack

99 Neighbors

The 2020 Something in the Water festival is scheduled to take place on April 20-26, 2020. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Saturday, December 14 at noon.