Migos, Post Malone, Foo Fighters headline 2020 ‘Something in the Water’ festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With a little help from Virginia Beach high school principals, the star-studded lineup for the 2020 Something in the Water festival was announced Thursday morning.
The 2020 festival will feature the Migos, Usher, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Chance the Rapper, Trey Songz, H.E.R., and dozens more.
The entire lineup was announced by the principals over the loudspeakers on Thursday.
The full lineup includes:
- Asap Rocky
- Baby Rose
- Bae Worldwide
- Banks
- Beck
- Brittany Howard
- Buddy
- Chad Hugo
- Chance The Rapper
- Clipse
- Earthgang
- Foo Fighters
- Friendswithyou
- Global Citizen
- Gunna
- H.E.R.
- Jaden Smith
- Jozzy Jr
- Kali Uchis
- Kaws
- KP The Great
- Lany
- Lauren Jauregui
- Leon Bridges
- Lil Tecca
- Lil Tjay
- Love Mansuy
- Mahalia
- Major Lazer
- Mereba
- Metro Boomin
- Migos
- Nelly
- Nickelus F
- Noodles
- Pharrell & Friends
- Playboi Carti
- Pop Smoke
- Pop-up Church Service
- Post Malone
- Quinn Xcii
- Rema
- Rico Nasty
- Sabrina Claudio
- Snoh Aalegra
- Sosupersam
- Tank And The Bangas
- The Head And The Heart
- Tierra Whack
- Trey Songz
- Turnover
- Tyler, The Creator
- Usher
- Venus X
- Wale And The Backyard Band
- 070 Shake
- Slack
- 99 Neighbors
The 2020 Something in the Water festival is scheduled to take place on April 20-26, 2020. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Saturday, December 14 at noon.
