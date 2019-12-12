× 14th annual Punks for Presents Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va.– Punks for Presents has been a welcome event for the holidays, and for the 14th year, local rockers are playing for a cause. This holiday-themed tribute shows span musical genres beyond punk to include metal, goth, industrial, rock ‘n’ roll and more. Profits from concerts, door cover, merchandise, raffle, and donations will go directly to children who need it most.

All profits from the door cover, donations, raffle, and merchandise sales are added up when the events are completed and used to purchase presents for hospitalized children in our area. Members of Punks for Presents personally handpick the best gifts for kids of all ages then hand-deliver everything to The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The last two parties with a purpose are Saturday, December 13th, 8pm at Wonderland, 1727 E Main St, Richmond and Sunday, December 14th, 8pm at the Camel, 1621 W Broad St, Richmond. For more details on Punks for Presents visit the Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/punksforpresentsrva/