Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-95 north near Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has shutdown I-95 north near Route 288 Wednesday evening.
Officials said traffic is getting by on the interstate’s left shoulder.
As of 6:10 p.m., VDOT officials said traffic was backed up six miles.
If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.