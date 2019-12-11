Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-95 north near Route 288

Posted 6:48 pm, December 11, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has shutdown I-95 north near Route 288 Wednesday evening.

Officials said traffic is getting by on the interstate’s left shoulder.

As of 6:10 p.m., VDOT officials said traffic was backed up six miles.

