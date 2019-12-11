The Wellness Pavilion at the John Randolph Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Dr. Rakesh Shaw, Psychiatrist & Medical Doctor with HCA Virginia at the John Randolph Medical Center discusses the importance of behavioral health and the services offered in their wellness pavilion, including inpatient, military, and partial hospitalization. The John Randolph Medical Center and its Wellness Pavilion is located at 411 West Randolph Road in Hopewell, Virginia. To learn more about the services offered, visit www.johnrandolphmedicalcenter.com/specialties/behavioral-health

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HCA Virginia}