Chesterfield shooting prompts police presence at St. Francis Medical Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A large police presence was reported at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there was a shooting near the hospital at the intersection of Lucks Lane and Charter Colony Parkway.

Two shooting victims were dropped off at the emergency room, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Fire crews and police have portions of the parking lot near the St. Francis Medical Center emergency room blocked off.

