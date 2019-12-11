Chesterfield shooting prompts police presence at St. Francis Medical Center

Posted 4:11 pm, December 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:16PM, December 11, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A large police presence was reported at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there was a shooting near the hospital at the intersection of Lucks Lane and Charter Colony Parkway.

Two shooting victims were dropped off at the emergency room, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Fire crews and police have portions of the parking lot near the St. Francis Medical Center emergency room blocked off.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

