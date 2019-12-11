× Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker & Blessing of the Animals

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker with Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center, 600 East Grace Street, Richmond, December 13 through December 23. Stoner Winslett celebrates her 40th season as Artistic Director staging her acclaimed version of The Nutcracker. See Tchaikovsky’s music as both Clara and audiences are taken on a journey through an enchanted snowy forest, to the Kingdom of Sweets. The Nutcracker continues to charm generations.

Friday, December 13 at 7pm

Saturday, December 14 at 2pm (Pupcracker & Clara’s Tea Party) and 7pm

Sunday, December 15 at 1pm and 4:30pm

Wednesday, December 18 at 7pm

Thursday, December 19 at 7pm

Friday, December 20 at 7pm

Saturday, December 21 at 2pm (Pupcracker & Clara’s Tea Party) and 7pm

Sunday, December 22 at 1pm and 4:30pm

Monday, December 23 at 1pm and 5pm or call

Tickets start at $25, for more information visit https://www.richmondballet.com/nutcracker/ or call 804-344-0906

The Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad invite you to join the Officers of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond K9’s, working animals, pets, and fellow animal lovers at the annual seasonal “Blessing of the Animals” Friday, December 13, 2019, 12 Noon (Rain or Shine). The Blessing performed by Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies will be at Shockoe Slip Fountain (Morgan Fountain) in front of The Martin Agency (1 Shockoe Plaza, Richmond, Va. 23219.)

The event recognizes working animals and celebrates the joy of companion animals so deck Your Dogs with Bows and Holly. Pets and people encouraged to “dress for the season” – and the photos of pets are also encouraged. Gifts of pet food will be collected and donated to Richmond Animal Care and Control, and Carrots and apples are appreciated by the Police Horses.