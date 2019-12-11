Police: ‘Grinch’ wearing Looney Tunes jacket stole presents from underneath Christmas tree

Posted 10:49 am, December 11, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a man who broke into a Chesterfield County home and stole Christmas presents, all while wearing a very distinctive jacket.

On Friday, December 6, police say a suspect broke into a house on McRae Road in Bon Air.

Investigators say the suspect stole presents from underneath the Christmas tree before fleeing the home.

Photo Gallery

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect who was seen wearing a Looney Tunes jacket.

“We think a Grinch jacket would have been more appropriate, but we digress,” Chesterfield Police wrote on Facebook.

If you recognize this suspect, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.