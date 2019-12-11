× Judge assaulted inside courtroom after sentencing defendant to life in prison

Baltimore (WMAR) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge was assaulted inside her own courtroom Wednesday after sentencing a defendant to life in prison.

According to Major Sabrina Tapp-Harper of the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, Judge Wanda Heard had just sentenced Travis Burroughs, when he threw a metal water pitcher that hit her in the forehead.

Heard had to order the court into recess, and was treated on scene by medics.

Court records show Burroughs was convicted of sodomy and false imprisonment last month. Heard gave him life in prison with all but 70 years suspended for those charges.

Burroughs was already serving an 80 year prison sentence on an unrelated rape conviction prior to Wednesday’s sentencing.

Tapp-Harper says Burroughs will now face more charges for his assault on the judge.

“We are the enforcement arm of the court, and we will not allow anyone to assault or intimidate any of the judiciary officers here. We take this matter tremendously seriously. We will protect this court house and all of the individuals herein,” said Tapp-Harper.